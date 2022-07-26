Indonesia exports steel products for 1st time to New Zealand

(@FahadShabbir)

JAKARTA,26 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Indonesian Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan inaugurated on Tuesday the first export of Indonesia-produced structure and plate steel to New Zealand.

The 3,800 metric tons of steel products worth 4 million U.S. Dollars were produced by PT Gunung Raja Paksi (GGRP), a member of Gunung Steel Group, one of Indonesia's largest private steel companies with a production capacity of 2.

2 million tons per year.

Hasan said that the exported steel would be used to establish a hospital in New Zealand.

"I really appreciate the GGRP for its hard work to improve Indonesia's steel production, even amid the pandemic. We have to be grateful that we can still push our exports," Hasan said in a written statement after the inauguration.

He said that steel was one of the commodities with the largest export values in Indonesia.