Indonesia firefighters extinguish days-long oil refinery inferno

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Indonesian firefighters on Wednesday extinguished a large blaze at one of the country's biggest oil refineries that had been burning for more than two days after an explosion.

Crews blasted fire-suppressing foam to quench the flames at two storage tankers after the inferno seriously injured at least six people early Monday.

Thick plumes of black smoke shot into the sky at the Balongan refinery in West Java, owned by state oil company Pertamina.

The huge fire was eventually put out on Wednesday afternoon, the firm said.

"(The company) will continue to cool and monitor the tanks," Pertamina spokesman Agus Suprijanto said.

"Hopefully the cooling process will go smoothly and we can resume operations."About a thousand locals have been evacuated from the area.

The cause of the fire was not clear, but the company said the blaze began during a lightning storm.