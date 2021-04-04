Indonesia flash floods kill 44, toll expected to rise: authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

Jakarta, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :At least 44 people were killed after flash floods and landslides swept an island in Indonesia's easternmost province Sunday morning, rescue officials said, adding they expected the toll to rise.

"There are 44 people dead with nine injured" in East Flores regency, and "many (...) are still under the mud", National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson Raditya Jati told AFP.