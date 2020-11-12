Indonesia hopes ASEAN Travel Corridor Arrangement be effective in 2021

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Indonesian President Joko Widodo hoped that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Travel Corridor Arrangement (TCA) would be operational in the first quarter of 2021.

"The ASEAN TCA is expected to create optimism that our economic activities could be reactivated by applying health protocols in a disciplined manner. Our people could not wait any longer as they want to see a reawakening of our region," Widodo said in his speech at the virtual 37th ASEAN Summit on Thursday.

Widodo proposed the travel corridor arrangement at the 36th ASEAN Summit in 2020.

In an effort to implement the arrangement, the Indonesian president encouraged the ASEAN Coordinating Council and the ASEAN sectoral bodies to move fast and efficiently.

According to him, ASEAN should soon materialize the establishment of a temporary fast lane and tight health protocols on people's departures and arrivals, use an integrated digital platform in the region, and decide on the ports of entry.

The travel corridor arrangement was expected to be issued at the 37th ASEAN Summit which took place virtually from Thursday.