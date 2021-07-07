UrduPoint.com
Indonesia Imposes Stricter COVID-19 Restrictions Outside Java, Bali

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

Indonesia imposes stricter COVID-19 restrictions outside Java, Bali

JAKARTA, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Indonesia applied new stricter COVID-19 restrictions in 43 cities or districts on Wednesday outside the country's most populated island of Java and resort island of Bali amid the second COVID-19 wave in the country, a senior minister said.

At a virtual press conference, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said that with the new restrictions, the government is planning to add more hospital bed capacity and reduce the public mobility in cities and districts from Sumatra island in the west to the easternmost Papua.

"The public mobility is tightened so that there are no activities at night. All community activities must be stopped after 5 p.m.," he said.

According to chief of the national COVID-19 task force and National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) Ganip Warsito, over 450,000 security personnel are deployed to monitor and discipline the public in those areas.

Hartarto said President Joko Widodo has said the new restrictions in those areas would be upgraded to be "emergency" COVID-19 restrictions, which are currently implemented in both Java and Bali, if the health facilities in the areas were overwhelmed.

Indonesia on Wednesday recorded 34,379 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, marking the highest daily spike. The total tally is 2.37 million, the country's Health Ministry reported.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19-related death toll added by 1,040, the biggest daily rise since the pandemic began, to 62,908.

