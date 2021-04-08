UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Jails Frenchman For Bali Child Molestation

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

Indonesia jails Frenchman for Bali child molestation

Denpasar, Indonesia, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :A French man has been sentenced to eight years in jail for molesting a young boy in Bali, prosecutors on the Indonesian holiday island said Thursday.

Emmanuel Maillet, 53, was handed the prison term on Tuesday in a closed-door court hearing held online due to virus restrictions, according to prosecutor Bagus Putra Gede Agung. The sentence was made public on Thursday.

Maillet's jail term is less than the 12 years that prosecutors had demanded for sex offences against a 10-year-old local boy last year, Agung added.

"We are still discussing whether to appeal the sentence," he told AFP.

Medical tests carried out after the incidents confirmed the boy was sexually assaulted, Agung said.

Maillet's lawyer said his client would also consider appealing the sentence, which included a fine of 100 million rupiah ($6,800) or an extra three months in jail.

The Frenchman denied the claims he molested the child or threatened him to coerce the victim not to tell anyone about the incidents.

Last year, another French man detained in Indonesia on suspicion of molesting hundreds of children committed suicide in his cell.

He had faced life in prison, chemical castration or execution by firing squad if convicted on a raft of charges under Indonesia's child protection laws.

Related Topics

Hearing Firing Jail Threatened Fine Suicide Young Man Indonesia Million Court

Recent Stories

Babar Azam believes Sarfraz Ahmed can play an impo ..

30 minutes ago

US Fails to Meet Obligation Under Int'l Law to Pre ..

9 minutes ago

Sri Lanka arrests 'Mrs World' over assault

9 minutes ago

Beijing asks New Delhi to abide by agreements to d ..

9 minutes ago

12 dead, 993 injured in accidents in Punjab

9 minutes ago

Finance Dept. starts automation of SNEs aiming eff ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.