UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Landslides Kill At Least 11, Scores Missing

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 11:50 AM

Indonesia landslides kill at least 11, scores missing

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :At least 11 people were killed, including a six-year-old boy, and scores more were missing after deadly landslides hit Indonesia's West Java province, authorities said Sunday.

Torrential rains triggered the disaster on Saturday evening in the town of Sumedang, where a second landslide buried residents and a rescue team that had been searching for the initial victims, said Bandung rescue agency spokeswoman Seni Wulandari.

"We're still documenting how many are missing after the second landslide because there were many people who joined the original rescue effort," she said.

At least one survivor was seriously injured, while 11 people were confirmed dead, Wulandari said.

Fatal landslides and flash floods are common across the Indonesian archipelago, where seasonal downpours are frequent and relentless.

In September last year, at least 11 people were killed in landslides on Borneo island while a few months earlier, landslides in Sulawesi killed dozens.

Indonesia's disaster agency has estimated that 125 million Indonesians -- nearly half the country's population -- live in areas at risk of landslides.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Bandung Indonesia September Sunday Million Rains

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 10, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

78,793 vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hrs ..

11 hours ago

Qatar-Saudi border reopens after thaw

11 hours ago

Prime Minister always works for poor people's welf ..

12 hours ago

Trump backer seen in horned fur hat charged in Cap ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.