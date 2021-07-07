Indonesia logs record virus deaths, Olympic torch relay dimmed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jakarta, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Indonesia expanded nationwide restrictions Wednesday as it reported a record number of coronavirus deaths, while Japan scrapped the Olympic torch relay on Tokyo's roads over infection fears.

Many wealthy nations are lifting curbs because of successful vaccination drives, but the World Health Organization chief warned that the pandemic remains in a "very dangerous phase".

The need for caution has been illustrated in recent weeks by outbreaks across the Asia-Pacific region, forcing the reimposition of punishing restrictions as governments try to contain the spread and find ways to accelerate their vaccination programmes.

Indonesia has become the region's hotspot, with hospitals having to turn away patients, authorities forced to import oxygen supplies and a record 1,040 deaths reported on Wednesday.

The government expanded restrictions across the archipelago following earlier clampdowns on the capital Jakarta and some other areas.

"Cases are also rising in other regions and we need to pay attention to the availability of hospitals," said senior minister Airlangga Hartarto.

"Facilities in those regions are limited and overwhelmed." The new restrictions apply to dozens of cities and extend across the vast nation of nearly 270 million people, which has been hammered by the highly infectious Delta variant that was first detected in India.

Delta-fuelled outbreaks have also led to the imposition of restrictions in Australia, including in its biggest city Sydney where lockdown orders on more than five million residents were on Wednesday extended by at least another week.

"This Delta strain is a game changer, it's extremely transmissible," said Gladys Berejiklian, premier of New South Wales state, of which Sydney is the capital.

Australia has largely kept its outbreaks in check since the pandemic began, but the government is under increasing pressure over the slow rollout of vaccines.

"It's still scary that the virus is out there," said Menno De Moel, 44, at a vaccination centre in Sydney where he was getting his first shot.

"Hopefully this is going to be the last lockdown, but on the other hand anything that is needed, needs to be done."