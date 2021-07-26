Indonesia loosens Covid-19 curbs despite warnings of another wave

(@FahadShabbir)

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Small shops, streetside restaurants and some shopping malls reopened in coronavirus-battered Indonesia on Monday after the government loosened a shutdown despite warnings it could unleash another Covid-19 wave.

President Joko Widodo said Sunday that a partial lockdown imposed in early July would continue until August 2 even as the highly infectious Delta variant tears across the vast archipelago nation, which has overtaken India and Brazil to become the global pandemic epicentre.

But restrictions on many small businesses, including traditional markets and ubiquitous open-air eateries known as warungs, were loosened even in the worst-hit areas.

"We're opening for dining in again," Syaif-ur-Rehman, a seafood eatery owner who like many Indonesians goes by one name, told AFP.

"I hope Jakarta recovers quickly because this busy place is where we make a living."Shopping malls and mosques in less affected parts of the Muslim majority nation also got the green light to open their doors to limited crowds and shorter hours.

Offices were still under shutdown orders, although there have been widespread reports of employers flouting earlier lockdown rules.