UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Minister Arrested Over Pandemic Aid Corruption

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 02:00 PM

Indonesia minister arrested over pandemic aid corruption

Jakarta, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Indonesia's social affairs minister was arrested Sunday for allegedly taking $1.2 million in bribes linked to food aid for those hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Juliari Batubara was named as a suspect after Indonesian anti-corruption agents seized suitcases, backpacks and envelopes stuffed with cash equivalent to $1.2 million in a sting operation on Saturday.

He turned himself in on Sunday at the anti-corruption agency's headquarters, becoming the second minister in President Joko Widodo's government to be arrested over alleged graft in recent weeks.

"That's the people's money... it's aid urgently needed to help during Covid-19 and for the national economic recovery," Widodo said after Batubara's arrest, vowing he would not protect any corrupt officials.

Indonesia's economy -- Southeast Asia's biggest -- has been hit hard by the pandemic, and the government has rolled out aid programmes such as food packages to help those in need.

Batubara has been accused of involvement in a bribery scheme linked to one such aid project.

Officials have alleged that he received more than $1 million from two contractors that were appointed to supply basic food packages for people affected by the pandemic.

For each package, Batubara would receive 10,000 rupiah, or $0.71, officials alleged.

If found guilty, he could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of one billion rupiah ($70,000).

dsa/qan/je\932

Related Topics

Fine Money Joko Widodo Sunday From Government Asia Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Rulers congratulate Finnish President on Indep ..

32 minutes ago

UAE Press:Setting our sights on the red planet

2 hours ago

Mainland China reports 18 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 6, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, S. Korean FM review consolidat ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.