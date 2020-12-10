UrduPoint.com
Indonesia Places Risky Bet On Chinese Coronavirus Vaccines

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 10:20 AM

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Indonesia is betting that China-made coronavirus vaccines can help it tackle one of the worst outbreaks in Asia.

Beijing has promised poorer nations priority access to its inoculations, in an attempt to repair an image tarnished by the pandemic.

This week, Indonesia received 1.2 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine made by China's Sinovac, with another 1.8 million set to arrive next month, but experts say this access could have strings attached.

Indonesia started human trials of the Sinovac vaccine this summer, and it has not yet been approved by Chinese or Indonesian regulators.

