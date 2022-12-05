UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Plans To Build Nuclear Power Plant, Seeks Investors

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2022 | 02:00 PM

JAKARTA, Dec. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) --:-- Indonesia aims to develop a nuclear power plant in 2039 to achieve net zero emissions and support domestic needs for energy, the country's Nuclear Energy Regulatory Agency (BAPETEN) said here Sunday.

The agency's Director for Nuclear Installation and Material Control, Haendra Subekti, said in a statement that to realize the target, Indonesia is currently looking for investors to help finance the plant's construction.

"We have drafted the regulations on the nuclear infrastructure safety, preparing the location for the plant and formulating the trial operation. All of these have been nearly completed," Subekti said, adding that the location of the nuclear power plant will not be in earthquake-prone areas.

"For now, there have been a few private companies that are willing to invest, but we're expecting more investors to come," he said.

