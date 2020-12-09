Indonesia polls go smoothly despite virus warnings

Jakarta, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Millions of Indonesians went to the polls Wednesday in regional elections held despite warnings of a possible spike in coronavirus infections, as early results suggested the president's son and son-in-law won public office for the first time.

The archipelago of nearly 270 million -- the world's third-biggest democracy and fourth most-populous nation -- delayed the vote originally set for September as it struggled to contain soaring virus cases.

From the capital Jakarta to the holiday island of Bali, polling station staff in full protective gear enforced social distancing and took voter temperatures before polls closed at 1 pm.

Abdul Rahman Wahab, 24, admitted he was nervous about voting on Sulawesi island.

"Health is my priority for sure, but voting is also an important part of our life in a democratic country," he said.