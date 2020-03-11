UrduPoint.com
Indonesia Postpones Formula E Race Over Coronavirus Fears

Wed 11th March 2020

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Indonesia has postponed its debut Formula E race in Jakarta over concerns about the spread of coronavirus, organisers said Wednesday.

Citing orders from Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan, Formula E said the electric car race would be pushed back from June 6 to an unspecified later date.

"The decision has been taken as the most responsible course of action, to protect the health and safety of championship participants, staff and spectators," it said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Indonesia said its confirmed virus cases had jumped to 27 from 19, with most in the Jakarta region.

"We are evaluating contingency plans to lessen the potential impact of coronavirus and maintain the highest possible number of races on the Calendar for season six," Formula E said.

"It is a fluid situation, developing on a daily basis and we remain realistic and flexible in our approach to alternative options." The delay comes a month after Indonesia vetoed Jakarta's plans to hold the race at its national monument in the centre of the sprawling city.

Officials said the race posed a risk to the cultural site which features a road that rings a 123 metre (430 foot) tower symbolising the former Dutch colony's independence struggle.

They later reversed that decision.

