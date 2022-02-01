UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Posts 19 Pct Increase In Non-oil, Non-gas Investment During Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2022 | 04:20 PM

JAKARTA, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Indonesia's non-oil and non-gas manufacturing industry has recorded a 19 percent increase in investment, or worth 324.5 trillion rupiahs (22.6 billion U.S. dollars) in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said Tuesday.

The number went up from the 2020 investment valued at 19 billion Dollars and was higher than 20.

2 billion dollars the government targeted in 2021.

According to data from the Indonesian Investment Coordinating board (BKPM), the manufacturing investment was still dominated by foreign investment at 15.8 billion dollars. "The increasing number has proven that investors still consider that Indonesia is good for business and investment. This is an important momentum for economic improvement in Indonesia in the post-pandemic period," Kartasasmita said in a written statement.

