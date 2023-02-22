Indonesia posts over 5.9 billion USD budget surplus in January

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Indonesian government announced on Wednesday that the country has recorded an unexpected budget surplus of 90.8 trillion rupiahs (about 5.97 billion U.S. Dollars) in January.

"January's budget surplus shows a positive state budget performance and can support recovery," Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said at a virtual conference on Wednesday.

A budget surplus takes place when tax revenue received is larger than government spending.