UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Prepares Transportation Infrastructure To Improve Connectivity With Timor-Leste

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Indonesia prepares transportation infrastructure to improve connectivity with Timor-Leste

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) APP):Indonesian authorities are preparing transportation infrastructures in the Indonesia-Timor-Leste border area to strengthen connectivity and commodity distribution, according to a Ministry of Transportation statement released Thursday.

The statement said a bus line service will run between Indonesia's Kupang city and Timor-Leste's capital city Dili under Indonesia's state-owned public transport operator Damri Public Corporation.

"We've already asked Damri to prepare for the bus operation," Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said in the statement following his visit to Motaain Cross-Border Post in Atambua in the southern province of East Nusa Tenggara on Wednesday.

Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta visited Indonesia on Tuesday and met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo. The two leaders signed agreements on cooperation in various areas.

Indonesia has been building an international freight terminal in Motaain in the border area, which is expected to serve as a local center for the movement of goods between the two countries, Sumadi said.

For sea transportation, the minister said the building of Atapupu port has been in progress in the Belu district, under a plan for accommodating larger ships.

"All of these efforts prove the two governments' commitment in maximizing connectivity between us and increasing economic activities in the border area," Sumadi said.

Related Topics

Visit Dili Kupang Progress Indonesia Joko Widodo Border Post All

Recent Stories

Aftab Iqbal's appointment approved as new NAB chai ..

Aftab Iqbal's appointment approved as new NAB chairman

27 minutes ago
 "Sisters before misters," Sania shares picture of ..

"Sisters before misters," Sania shares picture of her girls gang

58 minutes ago
 Circular debt reduced by Rs214b over last three mo ..

Circular debt reduced by Rs214b over last three months: Dastgir

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 July 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st July 2022

6 hours ago
 Political stability must to boost economy: Khawaja ..

Political stability must to boost economy: Khawaja Muhammad Asif

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.