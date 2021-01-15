Indonesia quake toll rises to at least 26: disaster agency

(@FahadShabbir)

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :At least 26 people have been killed in an earthquake that rocked Indonesia's Sulawesi island early Friday, levelling a hospital and severely damaging other buildings, authorities said.

"The latest information we have is that 26 people are dead, all in Mamuju city," said Ali Rahman, head of the local disaster mitigation agency.

"That number could grow but we hope it won't... Many of the dead are buried under rubble."