UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Quake Toll Rises To At Least 34: Authorities

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 10:50 AM

Indonesia quake toll rises to at least 34: authorities

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :At least 34 people have been killed in an earthquake that rocked Indonesia's Sulawesi island early Friday, levelling a hospital and severely damaging other buildings, authorities said.

Ali Rahman, head of the local disaster mitigation agency said there were 26 dead in Mamuju city alone.

"That number could grow but we hope it won't... Many of the dead are buried under rubble."Separately, the national disaster agency said at least eight people had died in an area south of Mamuju, a city of some 110,000 in West Sulawesi province, where the majority of deaths were confirmed.

Related Topics

Dead Earthquake Died Indonesia

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 15, 2021 in Pakistan

41 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

France introduces earlier curfew as coronavirus in ..

10 hours ago

UN experts call on Israel to ensure equal access t ..

10 hours ago

One-year term deposits grow 34.7 pct in 10 months

11 hours ago

Mansour bin Mohammed opens Hermes Carre Club exhib ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.