Indonesia Receives Another Batch Of Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine In Bulk

Wed 30th June 2021 | 04:00 PM

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) --:Indonesia has received the 18th batch of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine in seven large containers on Wednesday, according to the country's health ministry.

The newest arrival of the vaccines in bulk will be directly transported to the state-owned pharmaceutical company PT Bio Farma in West Java province's capital of Bandung for further processing.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told a virtual press conference that it takes about a month for Bio Farma to process them into ready-to-use vaccines.

More COVID-19 vaccines were expected to arrive in Indonesia in the second half of this year, Sadikin added.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

