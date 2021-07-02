UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Records Daily Spike Of 25,830 COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 04:40 PM

Indonesia records daily spike of 25,830 COVID-19 cases

JAKARTA, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :-- Indonesia recorded 25,830 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours on Friday, a fresh record of the daily spike, bringing the total tally to 2,228,938, the Health Ministry said.

The COVID-19-related death toll added by 539 to 59,534, the ministry reported.

Additional 11,578 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the total number of recoveries from the pandemic in the Southeast Asian country to 1,901,865.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 9,399 new cases, West Java 4,920, Central Java 2,538, East Java 1,388 and Yogyakarta 922.

Related Topics

Yogyakarta Jakarta Indonesia All From Asia

Recent Stories

Russia&#039;s COVID-19 deaths climb to new pandemi ..

1 hour ago

PM Imran Khan praises FBR for achieving historic l ..

2 hours ago

UAE citizens prohibited from travelling to countri ..

2 hours ago

Sania Mirza says it is difficult for her to be sep ..

3 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $74.84 a barrel T ..

3 hours ago

India&#039;s death toll from coronavirus crosses 4 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.