UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Records First Case Of Monkeypox Virus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Indonesia records first case of monkeypox virus

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Indonesia has recorded its first case of monkeypox in a 27-year-old man who returned from travelling overseas, the country's health ministry said on Saturday.

The World Health Organization designated the outbreak of the virus an emergency last month -- something it reserves for diseases of highest concern.

Indonesian health ministry spokesperson Mohammad Syahril said the patient had a "high awareness and knowledge of the disease".

"So when he got the symptoms, he immediately checked it (with) the doctor. The result came (back) positive within a day," Syahril told reporters, adding that the man was now in isolation in capital Jakarta.

Symptoms of monkeypox -- which is endemic in parts of Central and Western Africa -- include lesions, fever, muscle ache and chills.

It has only been fatal in rare cases.

The patient arrived in Indonesia on August 8 and developed symptoms of fever and rashes a week later.

The ministry spokesperson declined to identify the country from where the man had travelled to Indonesia.

Elsewhere in Southeast Asia, Singapore has confirmed more than a dozen cases and the Philippines and Thailand have also recorded their first cases. The United States has recorded thousands of cases.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday called for people infected with monkeypox to avoid exposing animals to the virus following a first reported case of human-to-dog transmission.

Related Topics

Africa World Thailand Doctor Jakarta Man Singapore Indonesia United States Philippines August From Asia

Recent Stories

Tarar says PTI, PML-Q leaders will be arrested if ..

Tarar says PTI, PML-Q leaders will be arrested if a PML-N worker is arrested

10 minutes ago
 Using the Power of Digital to Connect and Spread J ..

Using the Power of Digital to Connect and Spread Joy!

2 hours ago
 PDMA issues alert about new spell of torrential ra ..

PDMA issues alert about new spell of torrential rains in different parts of KP

3 hours ago
 Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISP ..

Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

3 hours ago
 "Gill faking it" says Sanaullah, rejecting all kin ..

"Gill faking it" says Sanaullah, rejecting all kinds of abuse with PTI leader

4 hours ago
 Pakistan wants permanent peace with India through ..

Pakistan wants permanent peace with India through dialogue: PM

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.