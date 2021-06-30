Indonesia records highest daily spike of 21,807 COVID-19 cases

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Indonesia on Wednesday recorded 21,807 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, marking the highest daily spike and bringing the total tally to 2,178,272, the Health Ministry said.

The COVID-19-related death toll added by 467 to 58,491, the ministry reported.

Additional 10,807 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the total number of recoveries from the pandemic in the Southeast Asian country to 1,880,413.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 7,680 new cases, West Java 4,473, Central Java 2,335, East Java 1,203 and Yogyakarta 892.

No new cases were reported in two provinces, namely Gorontalo and Maluku.