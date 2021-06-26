Indonesia records highest daily spike of COVID-19 cases at 21,095

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) --:Indonesia on Saturday recorded 21,095 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, marking the highest daily spike and bringing the total tally to 2,093,962, the Health Ministry said.

The COVID-19-related death toll added by 358 to 56,729, the ministry reported.

An additional 7,396 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the total number of recoveries from the pandemic in the Southeast Asian country to 1,842,457.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, in the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 9,271 new confirmed cases, West Java 3,787, Central Java 2,305, East Java 989 and Yogyakarta 782.