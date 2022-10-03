UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Records Highest Inflation Since 2014

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2022 | 05:00 PM

JAKARTA, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Indonesia's inflation in September reached 1.17 percent, the highest since December 2014, as a result of fuel price hikes in the country, Statistics Indonesia (BPS) said on Monday.

The annual inflation rate rose to 5.95 percent year-on-year.

"The surge in inflation was mainly caused by the increase in fuel prices, which then created higher tariffs for public transportation, the rates of online taxis, and the rice prices," BPS head Margo Yuwono told a press conference.

Since September, Indonesia has increased its domestic fuel prices by 30 percent following fiscal pressures.

The price of Pertalite gasoline, the country's most consumed type, has been raised to 10,000 rupiahs (0.65 Dollar) a liter from 7,650 rupiahs (0.50 dollar) previously.

