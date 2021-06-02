UrduPoint.com
Indonesia Records Inflation At 0.32 Pct In May

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 05:20 PM

JAKARTA, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Indonesia recorded its inflation at 0.32 percent in May 2021, higher than the previous month's 0.13 percent, according to the Indonesian Central Agency of Statistics (BPS) on Wednesday.

Tha agency's Deputy for Distribution of Statistics and Services Setianto said the inflation was mainly attributed to rising demands and prices of several commodities during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan and post-fasting festivity of Eid al-Fitr, when people were shopping to end their fasting.

"Commodities that contributed to the inflation include broiler meat, air transportation fares, gold, cooking oil, oranges and beef, while commodities supported the deflation are red chilies and cayenne peppers," Setianto noted.

The inflation was also attributable to increasing prices of several expenditure groups such as foods, beverages and tobacco group by 0.38 percent, the clothing and footwear group by 0.52 percent, the household equipment and routine maintenance group by 0.27 percent, the transportation group by 0.71 percent, the food and beverage and restaurant supply group by 0.44 percent, and the personal care and other services group by 0.59 percent.

Setianto said the annual inflation stood at 1.68 percent, while the inflation from January to March was logged at 0.90 percent.

