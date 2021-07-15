UrduPoint.com
Indonesia Records Trade Surplus Of 1.32 Bln USD In June

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 04:40 PM

Indonesia records trade surplus of 1.32 bln USD in June

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Indonesia posted a trade balance surplus of 1.32 billion U.S. Dollars in June, a positive achievement in the last 14 months, the Central Agency of Statistics said on Thursday.

"From May last year to June 2021, our trade balance has always been in a surplus," the agency's head Margo Yuwono said in a virtual press conference.

The surplus came mainly from the non-oil and non-gas sector of 2.38 billion dollars, and was reduced by the oil and gas sector which had a deficit of 1.06 billion dollars.

The total export value in June was recorded at 18.55 billion dollars and imports were valued at 17.23 billion dollars, an increase of 54.46 percent and 60.12 percent year-on-year respectively, the highest increases in the last two years.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

