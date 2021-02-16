UrduPoint.com
Indonesia Reports 10,029 New COVID-19 Cases, 229 New Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

Indonesia reports 10,029 new COVID-19 cases, 229 new deaths

JAKARTA, Feb. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 10,029 within one day to 1,233,959, with the death toll adding by 229 to 33,596, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, 7,609 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,039,674.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, West Java recorded 4,032 new cases, Jakarta 1,861, Central Java 1,101, East Java 473 and Banten 351.

No more new positive cases were found in Aceh province.

