UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Reports 10,614 New COVID-19 Cases, 183 New Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

Indonesia reports 10,614 new COVID-19 cases, 183 new deaths

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The confirmed COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 10,614 in the past 24 hours to 1,263,299, with the death toll adding by 183 to 34,152, the country's Health Ministry said on Friday.

According to the ministry, 10,783 more patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries from COVID-19 to 1,069,005.

The corona-virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.Specifically, in the past 24 hours, West Java recorded 3,847 new confirmed cases, Jakarta 1,920, Central Java 1,206, East Kalimantan 718 and East Java 572.

Related Topics

Jakarta Indonesia All From

Recent Stories

A remembrance event held at the Arts Council of Pa ..

6 minutes ago

Tips And Tricks For Travel Vlogging And Photograph ..

13 minutes ago

Officials of educational institutions, establishme ..

31 minutes ago

UVAS study shows increase in milk production throu ..

39 minutes ago

Advisor To The Prime Minister Dr. Ishrat Husain Vi ..

40 minutes ago

Four killed,1,042 injured in 978 accidents in Punj ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.