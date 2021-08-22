Indonesia reports 12,408 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,030 more deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

JAKARTA, Aug. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) --:The Indonesian Health Ministry said on Sunday that the number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose by 12,408 within one day to 3,979,456, with the death toll adding by 1,030 to 126,372.

During the past 24 hours, 24,276 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the total number of recoveries from the pandemic in the Southeast Asian country to 3,546,324, the ministry said.

Indonesia is implementing a multi-tiered community activity restriction scheme, known locally as PPKM, aiming to reduce the daily COVID-19 tally.

The curbs are set to end on Monday. So far, there is no announcement on whether the curbs will be extended or not.

The government is targeting to vaccinate 208.2 million people using vaccines produced by a number of pharmaceutical manufacturers.