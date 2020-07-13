UrduPoint.com
Indonesia Reports 1,282 New COVID-19 Cases, 50 New Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 02:30 PM

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 1,282 within one day to 76,981, with the death toll adding by 50 to 3,656, Achmad Yurianto, a health ministry official, said at a press conference here on Monday.

According to him, 1,051 more people had been discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 36,689.

Within the past 24 hours, six provinces, namely Jakarta, West Java, Central Java, East Java, South Sulawesi and Papua, recorded high numbers of cases, Yurianto said.

Yurianto called on the public to obey the implemented health protocols in a bid to avoid more COVID-19 infections.

