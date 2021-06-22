UrduPoint.com
Indonesia Reports 13,668 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 03:40 PM

Indonesia reports 13,668 new COVID-19 cases

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 13,668 within one day to 2,018,113, with the death toll adding by 335 to 55,291, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, 8,375 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,810,136.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, West Java recorded 3,432 new cases, Jakarta 3,221, Central Java 2,439, East Java 746 and Yogyakarta 675.

