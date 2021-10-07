UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Reports 1,393 New Cases, Includes Asylum Seekers In Vaccination

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 06:20 PM

Indonesia reports 1,393 new cases, includes asylum seekers in vaccination

JAKARTA, Oct. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 1,393 within one day to 4,224,487, with the death toll adding by 81 to 142,494, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

According to the ministry, 1,946 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of patients recovering from COVID-19 to 4,054,246.

To date, at least 54.95 million people in the country have received two shots of vaccines, while 96.49 million have taken the first doses, the ministry added.

Six hundred asylum seekers from 13 countries have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine at a sports hall in Indonesia's capital, Jakarta's Governor Anies Baswedan said on Thursday.

"It is a happiness for us because today we can start COVID-19 vaccination for the refugees who have been living in the capital," Baswedan said.

Everyone must receive equal treatment based on humanitarian principles, including those who have to leave their countries due to wars or political turmoil, Baswedan added.

A total of 7,000 asylum seekers in Jakarta, who come from Afghanistan, Somalia, Sri Lanka, Iraq, Iran, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, Yemen, Pakistan, Myanmar, Uganda, and Congo, will receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

Related Topics

Pakistan Somalia Afghanistan Governor Sports Iran Sri Lanka Egypt Yemen Iraq Jakarta Indonesia Ethiopia Myanmar Sudan Congo Uganda From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Promising Real Performance realme C21Y Set to Exci ..

Promising Real Performance realme C21Y Set to Excite realme Fans in Pakistan

21 minutes ago
 55 Italian companies present innovative solutions ..

55 Italian companies present innovative solutions to tackle climate challenges a ..

25 minutes ago
 8th October to be marked as National Pink Illumina ..

8th October to be marked as National Pink Illumination Day across Pakistan

26 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi praises Al Sharqiya Kal ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi praises Al Sharqiya Kalba TV employees’ efforts

40 minutes ago
 Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation celebrates firs ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation celebrates first anniversary

54 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince opens SCC session of 10th leg ..

Sharjah Crown Prince opens SCC session of 10th legislative term

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.