Indonesia reports 1,393 new cases, includes asylum seekers in vaccination

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JAKARTA, Oct. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 1,393 within one day to 4,224,487, with the death toll adding by 81 to 142,494, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

According to the ministry, 1,946 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of patients recovering from COVID-19 to 4,054,246.

To date, at least 54.95 million people in the country have received two shots of vaccines, while 96.49 million have taken the first doses, the ministry added.

Six hundred asylum seekers from 13 countries have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine at a sports hall in Indonesia's capital, Jakarta's Governor Anies Baswedan said on Thursday.

"It is a happiness for us because today we can start COVID-19 vaccination for the refugees who have been living in the capital," Baswedan said.

Everyone must receive equal treatment based on humanitarian principles, including those who have to leave their countries due to wars or political turmoil, Baswedan added.

A total of 7,000 asylum seekers in Jakarta, who come from Afghanistan, Somalia, Sri Lanka, Iraq, Iran, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, Yemen, Pakistan, Myanmar, Uganda, and Congo, will receive the COVID-19 vaccination.