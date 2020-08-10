Indonesia reports 1,687 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 42 new deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 1,687 within one day to 127,083, with the death toll adding by 42 to 5,765, the country's health ministry said on Monday.

According to the ministry, 1,284 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 82,236.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 435 new cases, East Java 296, North Sumatra 129, Aceh 96 and South Sulawesi 77.

No more new positive cases were found in five provinces, namely Jambi, East Nusa Tenggara, West Sulawesi, Southwest Sulawesi and Central Sulawesi.