Indonesia Reports 186 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 More Deaths

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 05:20 PM

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Indonesia on Monday confirmed 186 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 4,253,598, according to the country's health ministry.

The ministry reported that the death toll from the virus in the country rose by five to 143,744, while 342 more people recovered during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,101,889.

Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan. 13 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 134.61 million people have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, while over 89.42 million have taken the second doses.

Indonesia has so far administered over 225.25 million doses, including third booster jabs.The Indonesian government aims to vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country.

