Indonesia Reports 1,954 New COVID-19 Cases, 117 More Deaths

JAKARTA, Sept. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) --:The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 1,954 in the past 24 hours to 4,213,414, with the death toll adding by 117 to 141,826, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

According to the ministry, 3,077 more recovered COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries from the pandemic to 4,034,176.

To date, at least 50.41 million people in Indonesia have received two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 89.82 million have taken their first dose, the ministry said.

Indonesia has planned to vaccinate 208.2 million people against the coronavirus epidemic in the Southeast Asian country.

