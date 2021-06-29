UrduPoint.com
Indonesia Reports 20,467 New COVID-19 Cases, 463 New Deaths

Tue 29th June 2021 | 03:50 PM

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 20,467 in the past 24 hours to 2,156,465, with the death toll adding by 463 to 58,024, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, 9,645 more recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries from the coronavirus epidemic in the Southeast Asian country to 1,869,606.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, in the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 7,379 new confirmed cases, West Java 3,908, Central Java 2,932, East Java 1,065 and Yogyakarta 850.

