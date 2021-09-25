Indonesia reports 2,137 new COVID-19 cases, 123 new deaths

JAKARTA, Sept. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 2,137 in the past 24 hours to 4,206,253, with the death toll from the pandemic adding by 123 to 141,381, the country's Health Ministry said on Saturday.

According to the ministry, 3,746 more recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries from the coronavirus epidemic in the Southeast Asian country to 4,020,801.

To date, at least 47.99 million people in Indonesia have received two shots of the COVID-19 vaccines, while 85.43 million have taken their first dose, the ministry said.