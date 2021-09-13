UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Reports 2,577 New COVID-19 Cases, 276 More Deaths

JAKARTA, Sept. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) --:The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 2,577 within one day to 4,170,088, with the death toll adding by 276 to 139,165, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday.

According to the ministry, 12,474 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of patients recovering from COVID-19 to 3,931,227.

To date, at least 42.10 million people in the country have received two shots of vaccines, while 73.31 million have taken the first dose, the ministry added.

Indonesia, with a population of more than 270 million, is targeting to vaccinate 208.26 million people.

