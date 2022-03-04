UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Reports 26,347 New COVID-19 Cases, 328 More Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Indonesia reports 26,347 new COVID-19 cases, 328 more deaths

JAKARTA, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Indonesia on Friday confirmed 26,347 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total tally to 5,693,702, the Ministry of Health said.

According to the ministry, the death toll from COVID-19 rose by 328 to 149,596, while 40,462 more people recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 5,026,853 in the Southeast Asian country.

As the Indonesian government is accelerating its national vaccination programs to curb the spread of the virus, more than 191.

63 million people in the country have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while over 146.55 million have taken their second dose.

Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations in January last year after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

Aiming to fully vaccinate 208.26 million people in the country, the government has administered over 349.64 million vaccine doses so far, including third booster jabs.

