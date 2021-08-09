Indonesia reports 26,415 new COVID-19 cases, 1,498 deaths

JAKARTA, Aug. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :-- The Indonesian Health Ministry reported on Sunday that the coronavirus cases across the country rose by 26,415 within the past 24 hours to 3,666,031, with the death toll adding by 1,498 to 107,096.

Additional 48,508 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the total number of recoveries from the pandemic in the Southeast Asian country to 3,084,702, according to the ministry.

The Indonesian government is currently implementing a multi-tiered community activity restriction scheme, known locally as the PPKM, aiming to contain the highly transmissible Delta variant from spreading rapidly in some regions of the country.

The policy is set to end on Monday.