Indonesia reports 27,233 new COVID-19 cases, 555 new deaths

JAKARTA, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :-- The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 27,233 within one day to 2,284,084 overall, with the death toll adding by 555 to 60,582, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

According to the ministry, 13,127 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,928,274.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 10,485 new cases, West Java 4,458, Central Java 2,955, Yogyakarta 1,615 and East Java 1,468. Enditem