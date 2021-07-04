UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Reports 27,233 New COVID-19 Cases, 555 New Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 04:20 PM

Indonesia reports 27,233 new COVID-19 cases, 555 new deaths

JAKARTA, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :-- The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 27,233 within one day to 2,284,084 overall, with the death toll adding by 555 to 60,582, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

According to the ministry, 13,127 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,928,274.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 10,485 new cases, West Java 4,458, Central Java 2,955, Yogyakarta 1,615 and East Java 1,468. Enditem

Related Topics

Yogyakarta Jakarta Indonesia Sunday All From

Recent Stories

27th Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence reco ..

23 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,599 new COVID-19 cases, 1,570 reco ..

1 hour ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to Baku

2 hours ago

Russia reports 25,142 new COVID-19 cases, 663 deat ..

2 hours ago

Healthcare an ideal jumping-off point for Artifici ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health approves emergency registration ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.