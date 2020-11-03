UrduPoint.com
Indonesia Reports 2,973 New COVID-19 Cases, 102 New Deaths

Tue 03rd November 2020 | 03:40 PM

JAKARTA, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 2,973 within one day to 418,375, with the death toll adding by 102 to 14,146, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, 3,931 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 349,497.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 617 new cases, West Java 484, Central Java 453, East Java 272 and East Kalimantan 152.

No more new positive cases were found in North Maluku province.

