Indonesia reports 3,356 new COVID-19 cases, 113 more deaths

JAKARTA, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 3,356 within one day to 421,731, with the death toll adding by 113 to 14,259, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, 3,785 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 353,282.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 768 new cases, Central Java 547, West Java 516, East Java 239 and Riau 172.

No more new cases were found in three provinces, namely Gorontalo, Maluku and Papua.