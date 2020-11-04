UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Reports 3,356 New COVID-19 Cases, 113 More Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 04:20 PM

Indonesia reports 3,356 new COVID-19 cases, 113 more deaths

JAKARTA, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 3,356 within one day to 421,731, with the death toll adding by 113 to 14,259, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, 3,785 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 353,282.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 768 new cases, Central Java 547, West Java 516, East Java 239 and Riau 172.

No more new cases were found in three provinces, namely Gorontalo, Maluku and Papua.

Related Topics

Gorontalo Jakarta Indonesia All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s rupee goes up by Rs 0. 22 against USD

13 minutes ago

Razak Dawood urges industrialists to benefit of re ..

57 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

1 hour ago

Immersive and incomparable: The factors behind the ..

1 hour ago

Lahore shows support for NUST’s nation building ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan records 18 more deaths due to Covid-19 du ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.