Indonesia reports 3,385 new COVID-19 cases, 185 more deaths

JAKARTA, Sept. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 3,385 within one day to 4,188,529, with the death toll adding by 185 to 140,323, the country's Health Ministry said on Saturday.

According to the ministry, 7,076 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of patients recovering from COVID-19 to 3,983,140.

To date, at least 44.71 million people in the country have received two shots of vaccines, while 78.54 million have taken the first dose, the ministry added.

Indonesia, with a population of more than 270 million, is aimed at vaccinating 208.26 million people.