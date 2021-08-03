UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Reports 33,900 New COVID-19 Cases, 1,598 New Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 06:30 PM

JAKARTA, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 33,900 within one day to 3,496,700, with the death toll adding by 1,598 to 98,889, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

During the past 24 hours, 31,324 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the total number of recoveries in the Southeast Asian country to 2,873,669, according to the ministry.

The Indonesian government is currently implementing a multi-tiered community activity restriction scheme, known locally as PPKM, aiming to reduce the daily COVID-19 cases, while authorities are stepping up contact tracing across the country.

To date, at least 21.43 million people in the country have received two shots of vaccines, and some 48.1 million have received the first dose, the Health Ministry reported.The government is targeting to vaccinate 208.2 million people.

On Tuesday, Indonesia received another batch of China's Sinopharm vaccines to be used in the country's national vaccination program.

