Indonesia reports 35,094 new COVID-19 cases, 826 new deaths

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) --:The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 35,094 in the past 24 hours to 2,491,006, with the death toll adding by 826 to 65,457, the Health Ministry said Sunday.

According to the ministry, 28,561 more recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries from the pandemic in the Southeast Asian country to 2,052,109.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, in the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 12,920 new confirmed cases, West Java 4,926, Central Java 3,618, East Java 2,237 and Yogyakarta 1,809.