UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Reports 35,094 New COVID-19 Cases, 826 New Deaths

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 03:50 PM

Indonesia reports 35,094 new COVID-19 cases, 826 new deaths

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) --:The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 35,094 in the past 24 hours to 2,491,006, with the death toll adding by 826 to 65,457, the Health Ministry said Sunday.

According to the ministry, 28,561 more recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries from the pandemic in the Southeast Asian country to 2,052,109.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, in the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 12,920 new confirmed cases, West Java 4,926, Central Java 3,618, East Java 2,237 and Yogyakarta 1,809.

Related Topics

Yogyakarta Jakarta Indonesia Sunday All From Asia

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,518 new COVID-19 cases, 1,490 reco ..

39 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador to Austria participates in Arab Amb ..

2 hours ago

Arab Health and Medlab Middle East generates over ..

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives outgoing Luxembourg Am ..

2 hours ago

Masdar City developed ‘smart garden’ teaches k ..

3 hours ago

EGA marks 100th shipload of bauxite exported from ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.