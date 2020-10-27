Indonesia reports 3,520 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 101 new deaths

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 3,520 within one day to 396,454, with the death toll adding by 101 to 13,512, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, 4,576 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 322,248.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 781 new cases, West Java 390, Central Java 316, West Sumatra 313 and East Java 289.

No more new positive cases were found in Papua.