UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Reports 3,520 Newly-confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 101 New Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 03:20 PM

Indonesia reports 3,520 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 101 new deaths

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 3,520 within one day to 396,454, with the death toll adding by 101 to 13,512, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, 4,576 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 322,248.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 781 new cases, West Java 390, Central Java 316, West Sumatra 313 and East Java 289.

No more new positive cases were found in Papua.

Related Topics

Jakarta Indonesia All From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,390 new COVID-19 cases, 1,708 reco ..

11 minutes ago

Kashmala Tariq will tie knot with Waqas Khan

13 minutes ago

Tolerance Minister, Australian Ambassador discuss ..

26 minutes ago

Governor,CM lead Kashmir Black Day rally

41 seconds ago

Young country, old rulers: Ivory Coast's election ..

43 seconds ago

Some 300 employees of Thailand's loss-ridden state ..

45 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.