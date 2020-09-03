UrduPoint.com
Indonesia Reports 3,622 New COVID-19 Cases, 134 New Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 42 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 02:00 PM

Indonesia reports 3,622 new COVID-19 cases, 134 new deaths

JAKARTA, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 3,622 within one day to 184,268, with the death toll adding by 134 to 7,750, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

According to the ministry, 2,084 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 132,055.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,359 new cases, East Java 377, Central Java 242, West Java 238 and Bali 174.

