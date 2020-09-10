Indonesia reports 3,861 new COVID-19 cases, 120 more deaths

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 3,861 within one day to 207,203, with the death toll adding by 120 to 8,456, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

According to the ministry, 2,310 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 147,510.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,274 new cases, East Java 381, Central Java 375, West Java 335, Riau 194 and South Sulawesi 168. No more new cases were found in two provinces, namely East Nusa Tenggara and Central Sulawesi.